Archive photos of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in holy shrines of Samarra and Kadhimiya in 2012

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the Leader of the Nigerian Shia Muslims, in his trip to the holy city of Samarra in 2012, visited the holy shrines and was closely being apprised of the reconstruction of the holy shrine of Imam Askari (A.S).

It is worth mentioning that the photos of this visit were provided by one of the Sheikh’s relatives to the international service of Hawzah News Agency, which will be published for the first time.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

