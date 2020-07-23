Date :Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 | Time : 10:00 |ID: 155699 | Print

Photos: Telephone consultation of Indian Muslim doctors for Corona patients

SHAFAQNA- A group of Muslim doctors in New Delhi, the capital of India, formed a WhatsApp group to advise people affected by the Coronavirus. 

The four-member group advises Corona patients who are at home due to quarantine and lack of access to health services.
More than 1.1 million Indians have been infected with the Coronavirus and 28,000 have died.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

