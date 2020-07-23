Photos: Telephone consultation of Indian Muslim doctors for Corona patients

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/42F98AE9-0E9D-45B8-B0FF-499FD52E5CF2.jpeg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-23 10:00:142020-07-23 10:21:14Photos: Telephone consultation of Indian Muslim doctors for Corona patients
The four-member group advises Corona patients who are at home due to quarantine and lack of access to health services.
SHAFAQNA- A group of Muslim doctors in New Delhi, the capital of India, formed a WhatsApp group to advise people affected by the Coronavirus.
More than 1.1 million Indians have been infected with the Coronavirus and 28,000 have died.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
