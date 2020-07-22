https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/6D059912-820B-4E2A-A080-B0999AFA5DC4.jpeg 506 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-22 09:17:512020-07-22 10:01:25Photos: Al-Quran Al-Akbar Museum reopens in Indonesia
Photos: Al-Quran Al-Akbar Museum reopens in Indonesia
SHAFAQNA- In Indonesia, following the Corona Pandemic which has led to the closure of museums, in recent days by imposing some restrictions, the museums have reopened.
The following photos belong to the Al-Quran Al-Karim Al-Akbar Museum in Palembang, the capital of South Sumatra Province, after reopening:
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
