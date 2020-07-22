Date :Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 | Time : 09:17 |ID: 155716 | Print

Photos: Al-Quran Al-Akbar Museum reopens in Indonesia

SHAFAQNA- In Indonesia, following the Corona Pandemic which has led to the closure of museums, in recent days by imposing some restrictions, the museums have reopened.

The following photos belong to the Al-Quran Al-Karim Al-Akbar Museum in Palembang, the capital of South Sumatra Province, after reopening:

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

