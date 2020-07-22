https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/US-1.png 225 225 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-22 06:22:422020-07-22 06:27:06US House set to vote on repealing Trump's 'Muslim ban'
US House set to vote on repealing Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’
SHAFAQNA- The United States House of Representatives is set to vote on Wednesday laws repealing Donald Trump’s controversial ban on immigration from mostly Muslim-majority countries.
The bill, called the NO BAN Act, has broad support among Democratic legislators and is likely to pass the Democrat-controlled House despite opposition from Republicans and the White House.
The bill expands anti-discrimination provisions in US immigration law and would limit the ability of US presidents in the future to bar entry based on religion, Aljazeera reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!