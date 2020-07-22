Date :Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 | Time : 06:22 |ID: 155751 | Print

US House set to vote on repealing Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’

SHAFAQNA- The United States House of Representatives is set to vote on Wednesday laws repealing Donald Trump’s controversial ban on immigration from mostly Muslim-majority countries.

The bill, called the NO BAN Act, has broad support among Democratic legislators and is likely to pass the Democrat-controlled House despite opposition from Republicans and the White House.

The bill expands anti-discrimination provisions in US immigration law and would limit the ability of US presidents in the future to bar entry based on religion, Aljazeera reported.

 

