Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan reach ‘major joint understanding’ on dam

SHAFAQNA- Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan reached a “major common understanding which paves the way for a breakthrough agreement” on a significant dam project, according to Ethiopia’s prime minister .

Egypt and Sudan view the dam as a serious threat to vital water supplies, while Ethiopia considers it essential for its electrification and development.

The statement by Ethiopia’s prime minister ‘s office came as new satellite images show the water level in the reservoir behind the nearly completed $4.6bn Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is at its highest in at least four years, Aljazeera reported.