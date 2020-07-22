Date :Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 | Time : 07:08 |ID: 155761 | Print

Turkey, Germany discuss Syria, Libya

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed developments in Syria and Libya, as well as the fight against the COVID-19.

The Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel also discussed bilateral relations and economy and tourism, in particular, during a telephone discussion, according to AA.

 

 

You might also like
Restoration of the Centuries-old Mosques in SE Turkey
Another Winter for Syrian Refugees in Lebanon
Iran shares the UN's concern and seeks to avert disaster in Idlib
Shifting winds: How Assad is becoming Syria’s only viable option - OpEd
22 Nations condemn China for Uighur MUslims Repression
Myth of Asad’s Use of Sarin Gas Keeps Getting Exposed
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *