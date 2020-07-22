https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/turkey-3.jpg 720 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-22 07:08:162020-07-22 07:08:16Turkey, Germany discuss Syria, Libya
Turkey, Germany discuss Syria, Libya
SHAFAQNA- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed developments in Syria and Libya, as well as the fight against the COVID-19.
The Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel also discussed bilateral relations and economy and tourism, in particular, during a telephone discussion, according to AA.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!