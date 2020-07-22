https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/pak.jpg 400 400 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-22 08:12:502020-07-22 10:20:24Pakistani reporter released after abduction
Pakistani reporter released after abduction
SHAFAQNA- A prominent reporter who has been critical of Pakistani authorities was freed last night after a forceful abduction in Islamabad. Police said Matiullah Jan was last seen outside a government school in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Tuesday morning. Jan’s wife Kaneez Sughra, later told Al Jazeera by telephone Jan had been released and was back with his family. The circumstances of the journalist’s disappearance were not immediately clear late Tuesday.
