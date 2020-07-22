Pakistani reporter released after abduction

SHAFAQNA- A prominent reporter who has been critical of Pakistani authorities was freed last night after a forceful abduction in Islamabad. Police said Matiullah Jan was last seen outside a government school in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Tuesday morning. Jan’s wife Kaneez Sughra, later told Al Jazeera by telephone Jan had been released and was back with his family. The circumstances of the journalist’s disappearance were not immediately clear late Tuesday.