Al-Azhar: Eliminating the term “Islamist terror” will reduce Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- Egypt’ Al-Azhar welcomes the British proposal to drop the term “Islamist terror”, which reduces Islamophobia in Western societies.

In a statement, Egypt’s Al-Azhar welcomed the British proposal to remove the term “Islamist terror” from the country’s discourse and praised the move. The university wrote on its Facebook page: “Those who carry out those terrorist acts on behalf of people affiliated with the religion of Islam are a misguided group that avoids the teachings of Sharia, which call for the values ​​of forgiveness and peace.”

“The use of such terms to describe Islam as terrorism has helped to spread Islamophobia within Western societies and, if this proposal is implemented, it will help to break the scourge of hatred that targets the foundations of societies and marks their security and stability from within,” the statement said.

The British Daily Mail had reported on Monday that police were considering dropping the terms “Islamist terror” and “Jihadi” because of its negative impact on community relations. According to the newspaper, British police have suggested using alternative terms such as ‘faith-claimed terrorism’ or ‘terrorists abusing religious motivations’.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

