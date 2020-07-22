Date :Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 | Time : 09:53 |ID: 155795 | Print

What is the ruling on sleeping late when it is certain that Fajr Salaat will become Qadha? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi answered a question about sleeping late when it is certain that the Fajr Salaat will become Qadha.

Question: A person who is certain that if he/she sleeps late at night, his/her Fajr Salaat will become Qadha; is it allowed for him/her to sleep late?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: It is not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

