https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Ayat-Shobairi.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-07-22 09:53:232020-07-22 09:53:23What is the ruling on sleeping late when it is certain that Fajr Salaat will become Qadha? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
What is the ruling on sleeping late when it is certain that Fajr Salaat will become Qadha? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi answered a question about sleeping late when it is certain that the Fajr Salaat will become Qadha.
Question: A person who is certain that if he/she sleeps late at night, his/her Fajr Salaat will become Qadha; is it allowed for him/her to sleep late?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: It is not allowed.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!