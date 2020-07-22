What will happen to those who strive in the way of Allah (SWT) according to the Quran?

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 69 of Surah Al-Ankabut, Allah (SWT) said: “And those who strive in God’s cause, Allah (SWT) will certainly guide them to Divine Paths; for verily, Allah (SWT) is with those who do right.” Those who strive in the way of Allah (SWT), and are pure in their intentions and sincere, God will guide them in unseen ways. They will be given light as well as wisdom in order to understand well the realities of life so that their minds are developed [1].

[1] Shenakht, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA), Page 47.