The Council for Russian Muslim Religious Affairs called for performing prayers to avert Corona

SHAFAQNA- “Sheikh Rawi Ainuddin,” the head of the Russian Muftis Council and the head of the Muslim Religious Affairs Department, called on Muslims to do good deeds and supplicate to God Almighty to achieve the possibility of performing the Hajj and also to ward off the scourge of the Corona.

Sheikh Ainuddin said in a message published on the center’s website: “Usually, Muslims perform the Hajj in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, which began on July 21 this year, but the Saudi authorities on February 27, barred people from entering the country to revive the Hajj rites, as part of the fight against the new corona epidemic.”

The mufti added: “Because of this epidemic, this year, Hajj is only possible for Saudi residents. These days, Muslims should double their good deeds and perform more prayers and fasts.”

