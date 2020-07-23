Disinfection of Egyptian “Giza” mosques on the eve of Eid al-Adha +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Large numbers of people in south of Egypt’s “Giza” disinfected mosques in preparation for Eid al-Adha in a popular campaign.

“Mohammad Ibrahim Abdul Dayim” an official from the Egyptian province of Giza, along with a large number of people in the southern villages of the province, disinfected the mosques in these villages to prepare mosques for the Eid al-Adha.

Abdul Dayim said in this regard: “This public campaign is aimed at providing treatment to sick families and home quarantine according to the protocols of the Ministry of Health, as well as providing artificial respiration in emergency cases for patients in the southern regions of Giza province”.

He added: “In this procession, more than 300 mosques in the villages of southern Giza have been disinfected and sanitary masks have been distributed among worshipers. Disinfection equipment is also placed in front of each mosque to be used during the reopening of mosques to hold Eid prayers”.

Abdul Dayim further stated: “In order to inform the people of the villages of southern Giza about coronavirus and ways to prevent it, brochures have been published and made available to the people of this region”.

Egyptian officials have recently allowed the country’s mosques to reopen for prayers, subject to health protocols.

In this regard, the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments is severely disinfected state and local mosques to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

