SHAFAQNA- The lower part of the Kaaba’s cover was raised ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The process of lifting the lower part of the kiswa covering was done during the first minutes of the Dhu al-Hajjah month marked on Wednesday. The process is usually done days ahead of the Hajj before pilgrims make their way to the Holy sites to begin their pilgrimage, Alarabiya reported.