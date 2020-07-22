Date :Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 | Time : 15:48 |ID: 155901 | Print

US Orders China to shut Consulate in Houston

SHAFAQNA- The United States has ordered closure of the Chinese Consulate in Houston .

The order deals a major blow to the rapidly deteriorating relations between the two nations. China promptly vowed to retaliate, calling the move illegal.

The Trump administration accused the Chinese of stealing scientific research and told the diplomats in Texas to clear out by Friday. Beijing warned it would retaliate, New York Times reported.

