COVID19 prompt fresh displacement in Yemen, UN warns
SHAFAQNA- COVID19 has prompted fresh displacement in war-torn Yemen, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday.
From the end of March to 18 July, more than 10,000 people interviewed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), cited “fear of infection and the impact of the outbreak on services and the economy”, as their as reasons for leaving virus hotspots, UN News reported.
