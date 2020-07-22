Omar Al-Bashir for the first time in prison clothes+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Cyberspace users in Sudan are posting pictures of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir on social media, showing him in prison clothes for the first time.

This is while Al-Bashir had previously appeared in court in full clothes, including a traditional white dress with a turban of the same color and an embroidered shawl. He also wore this dress when he was in power. The Sudanese judiciary on Tuesday accused Omar Al-Bashir, along with 28 members of the former Sudanese Government, of plotting a 1989 coup d’etat.

The names of Bakri Hassan Saleh and Ali Othman Muhammad Taha, former deputies of Omar Al-Bashir, as well as General Abdul Karim Muhammad Saleh and Awad Al-Jaz, are among the defendants. The judge of the court yesterday opposed the release on bail of the defendants Ali Al-Hajj, the secretary general of the National Congress Party, and Ibrahim Al-Sanousi, one of the leaders of this party and the deputy of Omar Al-Bashir.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English