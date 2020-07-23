Online workshops on “Understanding” Hijab for sisters

SHAFAQNA- AIM is organizing a 2 day workshop on ” Understanding Hijab” for sisters.

The 2 Sessions Taught by Sister Fatemah Meghji will hold on July 24-25 at 7pm-8.15pm (UK time).

Topics include the Quranic and textual evidence for the obligation of hijab, the philosophy and fiqh of hijab and Common questions, misconceptions and current day challenges.

These workshops are open to all sisters and are free of charge. However, registration is necessary on the link provided.