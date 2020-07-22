Date :Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 | Time : 23:45 |ID: 155965 | Print

The shrine of Martyr Hakim becomes a hospital for Corona patients

SHAFAQNA- Following the rise in the number of people affected by Corona in Iraq and Najaf Ashraf, in a worthy move, the shrine of Martyr Hakim, gave its capacity to Corona patients.

In the current situation, this shrine is equipped with 250 beds to receive patients, which can be expanded up to one thousand beds if needed.

Followings you can find a report of this temporary hospital in Najaf Ashraf:


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

