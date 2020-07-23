Hajj 2020: 30 percent of pilgrims would be chosen from Saudi healthcare workers

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia announced that 30% of Hajj pilgrims would be chosen from among Saudi healthcare workers and security personnel who have recovered from the coronavirus. Saudi Arabia decided in June to limit the number of domestic pilgrims attending the haj to around 1,000 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Priority will be given to non-Saudi pilgrims who will be allotted 70% of available slots, the ministry that oversees pilgrimages said in a statement. Those selected must test negative for the virus, must be first-time pilgrims between 20 and 50 years old and have no chronic medical conditions.

Saudi healthcare workers and security personnel who have recovered from the novel coronavirus will be given the rest of the slots, “in recognition of their role in caring for society at all stages of the pandemic,” the statement said, according to US news.