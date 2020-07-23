US House approves bill repealing Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’

SHAFAQNA- The United States House of Representatives voted 233-183 on Wednesday to pass legislation repealing Donald Trump’s controversial ban on immigration from mostly Muslim-majority countries.

The bill, called the NO BAN Act, was broadly supported by Democratic legislators but is unlikely to advance in the Senate because of opposition from Republicans and the White House.

The bill expands anti-discrimination provisions in US immigration law and would limit the ability of US presidents in the future to bar entry based on religion, Aljazeera reported.