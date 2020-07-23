Date :Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 | Time : 07:35 |ID: 155983 | Print

Yemen on brink of famine again, UN agencies warn

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- War-torn Yemen is once again on the brink of famine , according to new analysis released by UN agencies.

The World Food Programme (WFP), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Unicef say that the percentage of the population predicted to face acute food insecurity in southern areas of the country will rise from 25% to 40% by the end of the year.

Areas forecast to experience the worst deterioration over the next six months include Abyan, Aden, Ad Dhale, Hadramaut, Lahj and Taizz, with the number of those affected in the region expected to go from 2 million people to 3.2 million out of a surveyed population of 7.9 million,The Guardian reported.

 

You might also like
US-made bomb kills and maims Yemeni children in deadly strike
Evidence of the war on children of Yemen exposed by the ABC's Foreign Correspondent
Houthis , Yemen, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Saudi Arabia Lebanese analysts: Ansarullah can launch bigger attacks on Saudi Arabia
Ayatollah Kazzem Seddiqi Condemns Saudi's Barbarity in Yemen
On the celebration of false idols and rewarding arrogant impotence
Federalism they say … How Yemen’s partition is being sold as the road to peace
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *