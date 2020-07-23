https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/trump.jpg 557 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-23 08:34:242020-07-23 09:36:18Trump: Closing more Chinese consulates in US 'always possible'
Trump: Closing more Chinese consulates in US ‘always possible’
SHAFAQNA- President Donald Trump has indicated that it was “always possible” he would order the closure of more Chinese consulates in the United States after State Department’s order to shut Chinese consulate in Houston.
Trump, at a White House news conference, noted that a fire was spotted on the Houston consulate’s grounds after the State Department ordered the closure in 72 hours. “I guess they were burning documents and burning papers,” he said, Reuters told.
