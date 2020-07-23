Date :Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 | Time : 09:13 |ID: 155995 | Print

Afghan girl killed Taliban fighters who murdered her parents

SHAFAQNA- An Afghan girl shot dead three Taliban fighters who attacked her home and killed her parents. The incident happened last week when a group of 40 insurgents stormed the village of Geriveh, in central Ghor province, where 16-year-old Qamar Gul was living with her parents and brother. The Taliban came to Ms Gul’s house because her father had complained about Taliban demands for tax payments, Abdul-Hamid Nateqi, a member of the Ghor provincial council, told the Guardian.

According to Aber, a spokesman for the provincial governor, Qamar Gul witnessed the death of her parents, picked up her father’s rifle and shot and killed three insurgents. She then started a one-hour battle with the Taliban alongside her 12-year-old brother, Habibullah, he added, The Guardian reported. Several other Taliban fighters reportedly joined the attack, but some villagers and pro-government militia men expelled them after a gunfight. Afghan officials have taken Qamar Gul and her younger brother to a safe place in the provincial capital. A photo of the girl holding an AK-47 rifle went viral on social media, with many praising her bravery, ABC News reported.

