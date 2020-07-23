What happens if in the middle of performing Salaat, the Turbah disappears? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about missing Turbah in the middle of performing Salaat.

Question: What to do if for any reason at the time of performing Salaat, the Turbah disappears, for example a kid takes it away?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If in the middle of performing Salaat, the item which Sijdah is done on it, disappears and there is nothing which can be used instead; if there is time, must break the Salaat, but if the time is short:

If his/her clothes is made of linen or cotton and linen, must do Sijdah on that, and to take the precaution, as long as Sijdah can be done on clothes which are made of cotton and linen, do not do Sijdah on any other clothes which are not made of these materials.

If such clothes are not available, according to Wajib precaution do Sijdah on the back of own hand.

Source: khamenei.ir