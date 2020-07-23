Malaysia under fire for plan to cane Rohingya Muslim asylum seekers

AHAFAQNA- Amnesty International has called on Malaysian authorities to abandon plans to whip at least 20 Rohingya Muslim refugees who are being punished simply for trying to seek safety, in a newly released statement.

The government should release all other jailed Rohingya refugees – including women and children – who have been unlawfully singled out, convicted and imprisoned for alleged “immigration offences,” which are contrary to international law, Amnesty International said.

The planned caning of numerous Rohingya asylum seekers in Malaysia has drawn condemnation from rights advocates who have called the punishment “cruel and inhumane.”

A Malaysian court has the authority to strike out a caning sentence against the Rohingya men in the coming days.

A group of 31 stateless Rohingya men, who were among hundreds of asylum seekers that landed in Malaysia in April after arriving by boat, were sentenced by a court last month to seven months in prison under Malaysia’s Immigration Act.

At least 20 have also been sentenced to three strokes of the cane, a punishment prescribed by the Immigration Act, in addition to a maximum of five years in prison and a fine. The caning of the men has yet to be carried out.

“The Malaysian authorities must immediately abandon plans to whip at least 20 Rohingya men who are being punished simply for trying to seek safety,” the rights group said.

Nine Rohingya women and 14 children have been charged with illegally entering the country and are facing the prospect of months in prison, Ucanews told.

“The plan to viciously beat Rohingya refugees is not only cruel and inhuman – it’s unlawful under international standards. To inflict such a violent punishment as judicial caning amounts to torture,” said Rachel Chhoa-Howard, Malaysia Researcher at Amnesty International.

“The men who face violent lashings on top of jail terms have already fled persecution and crimes against humanity in Myanmar. They also survived a dangerous journey at sea to Malaysia in search of safety. The inhumanity of this approach is atrocious”, she reiterated.

Malaysia’s Immigration Act imposes six strokes of the cane, fines and up to five years’ imprisonment for people who are deemed to be in Malaysia irregularly. Amnesty International understands that the hundreds of others who disembarked from the boat in question are currently being held in immigration detention.

Entering or staying in a country irregularly – in other words, without the government’s permission – should never be considered criminal offences. Under international human rights law, the criminalization of irregular migration exceeds the legitimate interests of states in regulating migration to their territories. Furthermore, every person – regardless of their migration status – has the right to liberty, and no one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest or detention. In any case, children should never be detained for immigration reasons under any circumstances, as it is never in their best interests.

“The Malaysian authorities seem determined to make an example of these refugees. These shocking punishments, including the caning, must be quashed and the refugees released immediately,” said Rachel Chhoa-Howard.

“The government should protect the rights of all refugees seeking safety – it is every state’s obligation under international law. If they do not, the international community, including the UN, must take the government to task for their treatment of Rohingya.”

“The Malaysian government must stop their appalling mistreatment of Rohingya refugees, provide them protection in these difficult times, and treat them with basic humanity,” Rachel Chhoa-Howard said.

“Other ASEAN governments must also step up and adopt an approach of responsibility-sharing to ensure the protection of lives at sea. This is even more urgent, as hundreds more Rohingya refugees are understood to remain in open water, at risk of starvation and death after spending months seeking safe harbour.”

Report from Reuters shows that Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a favoured destination for Rohingya seeking a better life after escaping a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar and, more recently, refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Malaysia, which does not recognise refugees, has recently turned away boats and detained hundreds of Rohingya, saying it cannot take in more migrants because of a struggling economy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.