Are the heaven and the hell in creation now?

SHAFAQNA – The narrator said: I asked Imam Ridha/Reza (AS): O’ the son of the Prophet of Allah (SWT), inform me about the heaven and the hell; are they in creation today? Imam (AS) replied: Yes, because the Prophet (PBUH) entered heaven and saw hell when he was taken to Miraj (place of ascent) in the sky. Narrator added: I asked: Then, why a group says: The heaven and the hell have been destined but have not been created? Imam (AS) replied: They are not from us, and we are not from them.

Whoever denies the creation of the heaven and the hell in fact has denied the Prophet (PBUH) and accusing him of lying, and such a person has also denied us and has not benefited from our Welayah, and will remain in fire eternally, because Allah (SWT) said: This is the same hell that the guilty ones used to deny it; now they Tawaf (circulate) between it and its boiling water. This despite the fact that the Prophet (PBUH) said: When I was taken to Miraj in the sky, Jibril (AS) held my hand and directed me into the heaven and put in my hand fresh dates from the heaven and I ate them [1].

