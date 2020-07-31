Iraq: Seventh Hayat building project in Babylon Governorate

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The Engineering Maintenance Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine declared that its staff working in the Seventh Hayat Building project for treating people suffering from Coronavirus in Babylon Governorate, have finished pouring the first part of the project, which has a total area of ​​3500 square meters within the vicinity of the medical city of Marjan in the governorate, and includes ( 98) Single rooms, in addition to more than (20) medical, administrative and service rooms.

The engineer Ali Al-Har, one of the engineers of this project, stated: “Given the large area of ​​the project and to ensure the continuity of work in all its phases without interruption or intersection, we have completed late yesterday evening the concrete casting works for the foundations of the first part of the project that It has an area of ​​(800) square meters, and it contains (42) single rooms built on an area of ​(13) square meters each.”

He added: “The concrete materials were treated with special materials that fit the nature of the project, so that the transition to the next stage, which is the installation of the iron structure for this part, and then start the same works in the next part, after that all the preparatory work for the concrete casting have been completed, as well as the fixation of the wooden structure for it, in addition to beginning the works of infrastructures for sewers and conveyor lines.”