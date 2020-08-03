Redesign and maintenance of interior gates of Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The technical and engineering staffs in the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine began the work of redesigning and maintaining the gates of the holy shrine of Abal-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), on the side of his holy sanctuary (the old gates) and making them as one part with harmonious design and implementation, after the completion of the project of the gates of the holy sanctuary from Outside, with the exception of the Qibla gate of the holy shrine, which is one of the most important, largest and most engraved gates.

The Head of the Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine; Eng. Dea’ Majid Al-Sa’egh, explained to the Al-Kafeel Network: “The works of this project that are implemented by the Iraqi Jerusalem Land Company under the direct and field supervision of our department, are considered important works that were implemented after the completion of the cladding of the floors and Iwans of the Holy Sanctuary, in addition to other works that were implemented successively, according to a plan of action developed for this purpose, and with it the completion of the most important joints of the reconstruction and development of the shrine of Abal-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him). ”

He added: “We have started the works of the gate of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (peace be upon him), which will include the following:

– Preparing special designs for each of the nine gates of the holy sanctuary, and with an architectural and artistic design that is in harmony with its exterior entrance on one side and with the holy sanctuary on the other side.

– Extraction of old building materials.

– Wiring all service systems and linking them in the holy sanctuary, from cameras, electricity, communications, alarms, and others.

– Carrying out comprehensive maintenance work for each gate using special materials that preserve and extend its life.

– Cladding them with streaky Karbalai Kashi, with the addition of special inscriptions and motifs.

– Making the ancient gates from the inside an integral part of their exterior entrances.

– Cladding the gates floors with a special type of alabaster.”

And Al-Sa’egh emphasized: “Once these works are completed, there will be a flow in the movement of visitors, without the occurrence of crowds, especially in the seasons of millions visitors.”