Electronic version of the Holy Quran of al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel : The Center for Holy Quran Sciences, Interpretation, and Printing of the Department of Islamic and Human Knowledge Affairs at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine issued an electronic version of the Holy Quran of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine in a (word) format with great accuracy and with multiple services that can be copied, in order to provide this version needed by various categories.

The Director of the Center for Science, Interpretation and Printing of the Holy Quran Sheikh Dea’uddin Al-Zubaidi explained to the al-Kafeel Network about this publication, saying: “With confident steps, the servants of the Master Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) is directed towards achieving the noble human goals and the ideal Islamic meanings in the service of the Book of God, as this is considered complementary to the achievement that preceded it, represented by the printing of the first Qur’an written by an Iraqi calligrapher and the creative touches of the staffs of the Holy Shrine, and published by an Iraqi press that is Dar Al-Kafeel Press.”

He added: “This electronic version of the Quran has many advantages, the most important of which are:

– Very high definition and accuracy that the user can benefit from and use in terms of reading or copying.

– Words can be enlarged to any size without being affected or distorted.

– During the process of copying, it is not possible to delete a letter or movement from the word, in order to preserve the words of the Noble Qur’an from error when copying.

– The letter “and” is separated from the word after it, as it can be copied on its own.

– Separating the “Stop” letters that are placed at the end of words, to make it easier for researchers and scholars to benefit from the operations of copying and pasting verses and chapters without trouble or errors.

– This formula is characterized by its small storage capacity, which makes it easy to upload and download it on the Internet in a short time and on computers as a first step only. ”

As for the way to work on this copy, Sheikh Dea explained: “After decompressing the file, please install the accompanying lines (FONTS) by selecting all the lines, pressing the right button of the mouse on the selected lines and clicking on the word” INSTALL “, and after installing the fonts, a “word” file under the name (ALQURAN) will be opened and you will see all the verses of the Holy Quran. ”

For the purpose of viewing or downloading this copy, click Here.