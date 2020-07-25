Date :Saturday, July 25th, 2020 | Time : 13:20 |ID: 156083 | Print

Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine installs a number of sterilization gates at entrances +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali: The Section of the Spray Fans and the Perfumery at the Refrigeration and Mechanics Department began manufacturing sterilization gates in various locations to serve the pilgrims.

“There are (15) copper outlets for the atomizer with a water compressor and a 100-liter tank, working with a sensor so that the outlets sterilize the enterers,” he said further.

Moreover, the Department provided the sections of the Holy Shrine with these gates and opened the door for investment as support to the local market and for those wishing to acquire it.

