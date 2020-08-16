https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/rpic-10.jpg 466 700 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-16 12:02:272020-08-16 12:02:27Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine keeps erecting electronic checkout gates +Photos
Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine keeps erecting electronic checkout gates +Photos
SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali : The engineering and technical staffs working in the Maintenance Division affiliated with the Electronic Checkout Section continue erecting electronic checkout gates, which are the first of its kind in the holy shrines in Iraq.
The official of the Electronic Checkout Section, Eng. Hussein Ali Jassim, said in a statement to the (News Center) that the purpose of installing accurate electronic gates is to conduct a careful technical examination for the visitor without human intervention or contact by the personnel of the Security Department.
