Date :Friday, July 24th, 2020 | Time : 17:27 |ID: 156096 | Print

Photos: Holy Shrine of Al-Jawadain received new golden doors for installation

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Abna : Holy Shrine of Al-Jawadain in Kadhimiya, Iraq, received new golden doors for installation.

You might also like
Martyrdom Spring: Celebration of the winners of the poetic contest +Photos
Photos: Advanced Stages of the Decoration and Engravings of the Qibla gate of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (A.S.)
Photos: A Manuscript of the Holy Quran Written by Imam Ali (A.S)
Old Photos of Al-Askari Holy Shrine
AlKafeel Museum for Treasures and Manuscripts participates in "Mulabboon" Festival
Photos: Kadhimiya on the eve of Martyrdom of Imam Kadhim (A.S)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *