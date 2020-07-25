Mus’haf attributed to Uthman at National Library of Egypt+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Mus’haf attributed to Uthman, the third caliphate, is one of the most valuable works of the Egyptian National Library and National Archives, which seems to be one of the two Mus’hafs mentioned in the book “Al-Khiṭaṭ of Aḥmad Ibn Alī Al-Maqrīzī”.

The Mus’haf attributed to Uthman bin Affan, the third caliphate, number 139, is kept in the General Directorate of Manuscripts, Papyrus and Coins of the Egyptian National Library and Archives.

This Mus’haf, which was brought to Egypt by an Arab person, is a rare and exquisite copy and perhaps one of the two copies that Maqrizi [Taqiyat al-Din Maqrizi (1422-1964), a prominent Egyptian historian in the Mamluk period], wrote about in his book Al-Khiṭaṭ when he was referring to and talking about the “Atiq” Grand Mosque.

Maqrizi says: “A man from Iraq brought a Mus’haf to Egypt and claimed that this Mus’haf, on which traces of blood can be seen, belongs to Uthman ibn Affan (the third caliph of the Rashidun caliphs) who has kept the Mus’haf with him until his dying breath”.

He points out: “This Mus’haf was transferred from the Al-Muqtadir Treasury (Al-Muqtadir was the Abbasid Caliph in Baghdad) to the Atiq Grand Mosque through a lavish ceremony, and a wood embedded with patterns was placed upon it”.

Maqrizi states: “Some people reject the attribution of this Quran to Uthman ibn Affan because they believe that the narration of one person cannot be used and trusted as evidence”.

He continues: “I have seen this Quran and the following words are written on the back of it: ‘In the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful. Praise be to the Lord of the worlds. This comprehensive Mus’haf is the book of God Almighty, whose praise and his names are the most sanctified, has been dedicated to the reading, learning and approach of Muslims to the Supreme Being, so that it may be preserved forever’.”

The mentioned Quran was handed over to the Old Grand Mosque in Fustat, Egypt, in Dhu al-Qadah 347 AH, to be kept next to the other Muslim Quran Mus’hafs.

Some parts of this Mus’haf have been torn, and these parts have been restored with a different font script from the original one, thus at the end of the book the following words are written: “The writing of this Mus’haf by Muhammad ibn Umar al-Tanbuli al-Shafi’i al-Azhari with the help of Muhammad Ali Pasha was completed in 1246 AD.”

This Mus’haf is written in Kufic script on deer skin without dots and moving or writing the names of surahs and verse numbers, this way of scripting is according to the script of the beginning of Islam. The Mus’haf has 568 sheets, of which 340 sheets are in Kufic script in 12 lines and 228 sheets in new script and in 11 lines.

