German state bans Burqas in schools

SHAFAQNA- The western German state of Baden-Wurttemberg on Tuesday banned  the wearing of Burqas  in schools. This new regulation comes at a time when the topic of Muslim face coverings has been hotly debated in Germany and follows a ruling by a court in Hamburg that reversed that city’s own ban, reported Deutsche Welle, Big News Network reported.

 

 

 

 

