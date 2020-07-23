https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/burqa.jpg 570 968 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-23 14:37:102020-07-23 15:56:58German state bans Burqas in schools
German state bans Burqas in schools
SHAFAQNA- The western German state of Baden-Wurttemberg on Tuesday banned the wearing of Burqas in schools. This new regulation comes at a time when the topic of Muslim face coverings has been hotly debated in Germany and follows a ruling by a court in Hamburg that reversed that city’s own ban, reported Deutsche Welle, Big News Network reported.
