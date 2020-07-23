Apple and Nike urged to cut ties with suppliers who use Uighur forced labor

SHAFAQNA- Company giants together with Nike face rising calls to cut ties with suppliers who use Uighur forced labor. Activists have launched a campaign accusing the companies of “supporting and benefiting” from the exploitation of the Muslim minority group.

Nike and other brands have said they are tracking the issue. Nike said it “was conducting ongoing diligence with our suppliers in China to identify and assess potential employment risks for Uighur or other ethnic minorities”, FR24NEWS reported.