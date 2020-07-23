Nearly 100 medics killed by coronavirus in Yemen

SHAFAQNA– Nearly 100 medics have died from coronavirus in Yemen, according to a new report.

MedGlobal, an international health charity, said in a report released on Thursday that at least 1,610 Covid-19 cases have been reported in war-torn Yemen, including 446 deaths.

This means the rate of confirmed virus deaths in Yemen – 27 per cent – is five times the global average and possibly the highest in the world, Independent told.