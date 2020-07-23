Date :Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 | Time : 15:46 |ID: 156123 | Print

Nearly 100 medics killed by coronavirus in Yemen

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA– Nearly 100 medics have died from coronavirus in Yemen, according to a new report.

MedGlobal, an international health charity, said in a report released on Thursday that at least 1,610 Covid-19 cases have been reported in war-torn Yemen, including 446 deaths.

This means the rate of confirmed virus deaths in Yemen – 27 per cent – is five times the global average and possibly the highest in the world, Independent told.

You might also like
Battling the pandemic of misinformation amid Coronavirus pandemic
Canadian Muslim COVID-19 Task Force (CMCTF) formed to deal with pandemic
Yemen fights hunger with the Mona Relief organization
Over 3,600 children killed and 800 paralyzed in Saudi-led war on Yemen + Video
Pope urges global solidarity amid coronavirus crisis in Easter message
The prospect of Coronavirus in Africa: Lower rate of transmission and more prolonged outbreak
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *