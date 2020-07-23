https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/yemen-1.jpg 372 560 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-23 15:46:352020-07-23 15:59:15Nearly 100 medics killed by coronavirus in Yemen
Nearly 100 medics killed by coronavirus in Yemen
SHAFAQNA– Nearly 100 medics have died from coronavirus in Yemen, according to a new report.
MedGlobal, an international health charity, said in a report released on Thursday that at least 1,610 Covid-19 cases have been reported in war-torn Yemen, including 446 deaths.
This means the rate of confirmed virus deaths in Yemen – 27 per cent – is five times the global average and possibly the highest in the world, Independent told.
