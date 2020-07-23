https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/iraq-2.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-23 15:54:262020-07-23 16:03:10Twin bombings target support convoy for US forces in Iraq
Twin bombings target support convoy for US forces in Iraq
SHAFAQNA- A convoy carrying logistical support for US forces in southern Iraq was targeted by two roadside bombs on Wednesday
“Two explosive devices blew up a tire on Iraqi trucks carrying logistical support for American forces on the Al-Bathaa road in Dhi Qar province,” a police captain told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to media outlets. The attack caused material damage to some of the trucks and their load, AA reported.
