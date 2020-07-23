The Saudi king underwent surgery

SHAFAQNA- The official Saudi news agency reported that the king’s surgery to remove the gallbladder was successful.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz underwent successful surgery to remove the gallbladder.

Laparoscopic surgery performed at Al-Mulk Faisal Specialist Hospital was successful. The king will stay in the hospital for a while according to the suggestion of the medical team.

Saudi sources had previously stated that the Saudi king’s physical condition was stable.

