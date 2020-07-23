Video: Hostile fighter jets harass Mahan passenger plane

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon reports that one or two hostile fighter jets have intruded Mahan’s passenger plane.

One or two fighters approached the Mahan passenger plane in the Syrian skies.

The plane was en route to Lebanon and was attacked in the Syrian skies.

Some sources have identified the planes as Israeli and some as American.

It should be noted that the plane was finally able to land at Beirut airport due to a sharp drop in altitude, but it seems that several passengers and crew were injured during landing.

It is also said that one of the passengers is in critical condition.

Al-Mayadin says the planes were Israeli and that the purpose of the fighters approaching the Mahan plane was to confuse the Syrian defense to target the plane instead of the military plane.

Following you can find the video that shows the war planes come close to this plane:

Seyed Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said:

The details of this incident are under investigation and after completing the information, the necessary political and legal measures will be taken.

At the same time, in the contact of Majid Ravanchi, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations with Mr. Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, it was explicitly emphasized that if any incident occurs on the way back to this plane, the Islamic Republic of Iran will hold the US responsible for that.

This message was also given to the Swiss ambassador in Tehran.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English