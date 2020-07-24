Bahraini prisoners‘ hunger strike in Al Khalifa regime prison

SHAFAQNA- 500 prisoners in Bahrain went on a hunger strike in protest of the Al Khalifa regime.

The director of the Bahrain Institute for Right and Democracy announced the hunger strike of about 500 prisoners in Bahrain in protest of the ill-treatment of Al-Khalifa regime forces.

“Ahmed al-Wada’i” wrote on his personal Twitter page that about 500 inmates at Bahrain’s Jau Central Prison had been on a hunger strike for a week following the ill-treatment of Al Khalifa regime forces and restrictions on contact with their families.

The director of the Bahrain Institute for Right and Democracy added that the detainees are being held in buildings Nos. 13 and 14 of Jau Central Prison and are seeking medical treatment for skin diseases and an end to restrictions on visiting their families in building 14 of the prison.

He added that the detainees also demanded to put end to harassment during calls, to protect their privacy, to allow them to hold religious ceremonies and to provide them personal health items in prison.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English