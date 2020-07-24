Al-Sisi: We surrounded by very serious challenges

SHAFAQNA- The Egyptian president said on Thursday that his country is facing very serious challenges and that this necessitates Egyptians to be united.

“The threats that Egypt’s national security is facing with, make us more eager to pursue power to protect our interests,” Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said.

Speaking at the anniversary of the revolution on July 23, he called on Egyptians to face the challenges, noting that we are moving towards a comprehensive and epic strategic vision for the development of the country and the building of a powerful country.

He continued: “We try to make the values ​​of cooperation, construction and peace the basis for human relations between all nations. This is the firm belief of Egypt, which is based on respect for others and does its best to prevent conflicts, but at the same time, when needed, it is able to take measures to protect its historical rights and interests.”

Al-Sisi continued: “The threats that Egypt’s national security is facing with, make us more eager to achieve comprehensive and effective power to protect the rights and interests of the nation.”

