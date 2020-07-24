Turkey: parliament gives Erdogan authority to extend layoff ban

SHAFAQNA- Turkey’s parliament approved a law letting President Erdogan to extend a layoff ban imposed to curb the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for a year.

Turkey’s parliament on Thursday approved a law allowing President Tayyip Erdogan to extend a layoff ban imposed to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic until July 2021.

The layoff ban was first imposed in April for three months. With the new law, Erdogan will be allowed to extend the ban by three months each time until June 30, 2021.

Turkey’s headline unemployment rate fell to 12.8% in the March-May period from 13.2% a month earlier. But analysts have said the data does not show the economic blow dealt by COVID-19,Reuters reported.