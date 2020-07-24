WHO chief slams US accusation of bias

SHAFAQNA-The head of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus has called “untrue and unacceptable” allegations by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The response comes after months of criticism from the administration of US President Donald Trump, who has paused funding and began to withdraw the US from the UN agency, while calling WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus a “puppet of China”.

“The comments are untrue and unacceptable and without any foundation, for that matter,” WHO chief Tedros said on Thursday in response to a question at a Geneva briefing about the reported remarks by Pompeo, Aljazeera reported.