Iraq reopen airports for commercial flights

SHAFAQNA-Iraq has resumed the commercial flights from its airports after months of a coronavirus lockdown .

Flights from the capital, Baghdad, to Beirut and Cairo were scheduled to take off on Thursday morning, ending four months of travel restrictions due to the pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 people and battered economies worldwide.

Before boarding, passengers were required to show negative COVID-19 test results to airport staff.

Airports in the southern cities of Najaf and Basra also reopened, but those in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, cities in the northern Kurdish region, said they would reopen on August 1, Aljazeera reported.

