Masjid Al-Haram being disinfected 10 times a day

SHAFAQNA- The General President for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques of Masjid Al-Ḥarām and Masjid Al-Nabi (PBUH) announced that Masjid Al-Ḥarām is disinfecting for 10 times a day.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Ibn Abdul Aziz Al-Sudais, General President for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques of Masjid Al-Ḥarām and Masjid Al-Nabi (PBUH), said at a meeting to review the plans of the two holy sites for this year’s Hajj (1441 AH): ‌ No holy place in the world is washed and disinfected more than the Masjid Al-Haram, so that the disinfection of this Mosque reaches 10 times a day.

Al-Sudais added: “This year’s Hajj will be held in exceptional circumstances in Saudi Arabia and other countries, and the Saudi government will take all necessary measures to combat Corona disease and maintain the health of the pilgrims of Baytolharam (the Sacred House of God).” He stated: The directorate of Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid Al-Nabi (PBUH) is ready to translate the sermon of the Day of Arafa into 10 languages ​​and present it through social networks with a capacity of 50 million users.

It should be noted that this year, due to the outbreak of Corona disease, the Hajj will be performed with the presence of 10,000 pilgrims from inside Saudi Arabia, and Saudi officials have devised measures to protect the health of the pilgrims of the House of God and prevent the spread of the disease among pilgrims.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English