The believers are commanded to await the Divine Relief

SHAFAQNA – The most important characteristics of the believers, is to await the Divine Relief; because it is the best prayer that the believer by waiting can achieve, as the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: The best act of prayer of my Ummah is to await the Relief from Allah (SWT) [1]. In the holy Quran, Allah (SWT) assures the Prophet (PBUH) that by waiting, he can reach his goals; in fact waiting is a kind of patience and steadfastness that guarantees reaching the targets; as God said in the holy Quran: “Say: Wait and we too are waiting, as is mentioned in Ayah 158 of Surah Al-An’am, and Ayah 122 of Surah Al-Hud; and in Ayah 30 of Surah Al-Sijdah: “So (Prophet), turn away from them and wait, they too are waiting.”

Mohammad ibn Fosayl narrated: I asked Imam Ridha (AS): When will our relief come? Imam (AS) replied: Is waiting for relief not a relief in itself [2]? Of course those who are waiting for the Divine Relief must carry out deeds which hasten it, such as righteous deeds in order to prepare the foundations for the appearance of the appointed one.

