Nigeria: Boko Haram kills five hostages abducted in Borno state

SHAFAQNA- Boko Haram killed five hostages, including four aid workers, who were kidnapped last month in northeastern Nigeria.

The aid workers belonged to different humanitarian agencies, and a security personnel member working with the team was among the hostages, said Eve Sabbagh, spokeswoman for the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance.

The UN said it had been trying to secure the release of the workers since June — when they were abducted at a roadblock while traveling between Monguno town and Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, CNN reported.

 

