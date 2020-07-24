Details of US fighter jets harassing Mahan passenger plane, according to Al-Akhbar

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper wrote about the details of the harassment of US hostile fighter jets for Iran’s Mahan passenger plane: Last night a passenger plane carrying Iranian and Lebanese passengers survived from a catastrophic crash over Syrian skies, after being disturbed by US fighter jets.

The newspaper also wrote: The plane was affiliated with Mahan Air Iran, which flew from Tehran to Beirut and was targeted by American fighter jets as soon as it entered Syrian airspace. Al-Akhbar added that the American pilots deliberately performed this “maneuver” around the passenger plane in such a way that the captain forced the plane to land at a speed higher than the flight altitude to a lower level than the altitude; an act which endangered the safety of the aircraft.

The Lebanese newspaper further wrote: This action of the American fighter jets caused panic among the passengers of the plane, who were 100 people (including Lebanese and Iranians), and in addition a number of passengers were injured. Al-Akhbar wrote in the end: One of the passengers, who was Lebanese and had suffered a severe blow to the back, after landing (at 8:30 pm), was waiting for more than an hour for the special medical team to be transferred to the hospital.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English