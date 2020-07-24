Saudi Arabia: The Kaaba Kiswah to be changed on the Day of Arafah

SHAFAQNA- The General President for the Affairs of the two holy mosques of Masjid Al-Ḥarām and Masjid Al-Nabi (PBUH) announced that according to the annual tradition, the ceremony of changing the curtain of the Kaaba (Kiswah) will be held next Thursday, at the same time as the Day of Arafah.

The center stressed that the ceremony will be held on the Day of Arafah according to the annual tradition, and a new Kiswah, which is made by 160 artists, will be installed on this day.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Ibn Abdul Aziz Al-Sudais, the General President for the Affairs of the two holy mosques of Masjid Al-Ḥarām and Masjid Al-Nabi (PBUH), said: “Prince Khalid al-Faisal, the emir of Mecca, will perform this ceremony on behalf of King Salman.”

At the annual press conference on the announcement of Hajj programs, which was held virtually, he stressed that the relevant parties have tried to implement preventive measures to protect the health of the pilgrims of the Baytolharam (the Sacred House of God) and have planned a program.

