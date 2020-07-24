Date :Friday, July 24th, 2020 | Time : 19:24 |ID: 156371 | Print

Thousands of Israelis continue to protest in front of Netanyahu’s office in occupied Jerusalem + Photos

SHAFAQNA- Israelis protested in front of the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in occupied Jerusalem on Friday, demanding his resignation. However, Netanyahu supporters also rallied in support of him.

Thousands of Israelis protested in front of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and demanded his resignation.


The demonstrations took place in protest against the government’s actions in the face of the Coronavirus. Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s supporters also rallied in front of the prime minister’s office in support of him.

Israeli media reported that police had detained dozens of protesters after clashes at the prime minister’s office.


Haaretz writes that Netanyahu has decided not to draft the budget and will hold new elections next November.

Israeli media quoted coalition government’s senior leaders as saying there was a significant risk of holding elections this year.

According to the report, citing close officials who spoke with Netanyahu, He has decided not to approve the 2020 budget, so elections will be held on November 18.

Demonstrations took place in front of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Knesset building, and led to clashes with police. They used violence to disperse the protesters. Photos have been released showing Israeli police putting their feet on the protesters’ necks, in the same way that US police killed George Floyd, a black American, a few months ago.

